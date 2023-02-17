Ogilvy creates campaign for new season of Coke Studio Bharat

17 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Ogilvy India launches a campaign for the new season of Coke Studio Bharat. The music platform celebrates the changing landscape of music, independent artists from small towns. Ogilvy brings the essence of ‘Apna Sunao’, to life. Part of which is the content piece voiced by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Says Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “Apna Sunao is a celebration of authenticity, of freedom of expression. Today’s youth want to have their own voice, tell their truth. India is filled with these voices, these stories. That is exactly what Coke Studio is bringing to life, stories that are from every corner of the country, that are rooted in truth and Indian at heart. There couldn’t have been anyone better to bring the story of Apna Sunao to life than the most recognizable voice in the country, Amitabh Bachchan.”

Added Kaushik Prasad, Director Marketing, Coca-Cola Trademark (India & South-West Asia): “Coke Studio, a globally acclaimed platform, has always aimed to celebrate authentic regional music. This season, Coke Studio Bharat is bringing forth artists from various corners of the country, whose music is defined by their roots. An incredibly distinct and genius bunch, these artists are giving regional music a bigger impetus and beyond music, telling their unique stories. They have added more meaning to our ethos of ‘Apna Sunao’, the essence of which has been captured beautifully with Amitabh Bachchan’s magical voice.”