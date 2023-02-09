Narayana Health unveils new campaign

09 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Narayana Health chain of multi-speciality hospitals unveiled a new campaign titled celebrating the “SuperPower” of survivors on World Cancer Day. The campaign highlights the determination required to fight back this disease with the superpowers one possess.

According to industry estimates, every year, nearly 14 million people in India contract this disease, with lung and breast cancer being most common in adults and leukaemia in children. This campaign aims to celebrate the will of cancer survivors while inculcating the importance of regular check-ups and self-care to arrest it right in the initial stages.

Speaking about the campaign Dr Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health, said: “Narayana Health has been assisting people in their fight against cancer for over two decades now. Our team of doctors across the NH Network have assisted many patients to sail through these tough times. As an organisation, we have been an integral part of highs and lows of many survivors and this campaign is a tribute to their grit and determination to fight back strong and set an example for the society.”