Mum’s the word!

28 Feb,2023

By Ranjona Banerji

Where is the Adani story in the Indian media?

Not ignored in print and digital, but still hidden somewhere on the inside pages.

With The Times of India’s nation pages, in the local edition of February 27, 2023, we learn how Gautam Adani has slipped to number 30 on the world billionaire index and how his group stocks have lost Rs 12 lakh crore in one month. The article, from PTI, squarely blames the Hindenburg report with came out in February and alleged stock manipulation and fraud for Adani’s fall.

In the Business Standard (see screenshot, red line not mine, this pic is borrowed from @churimuri on Twitter), financial journalist Debashis Basu asks why no one bought those Adani shares when they fell, and contuinue to fall. Basu, who is also editor of moneylife.in, points out that it is because the Adani stock is still terribly overvalued that no one’s buying.

Larry Summers, former Harvard professor and US treasury secretary, has been quoted across the Indian media. He said, without naming Adani, that India was facing a “possible Enron moment”. That is when the American energy giant collapsed into 2001 on allegations of inflated revenues and hidden losses. India had its own tricky relationship with Enron at the time, for those who care to remember.

https://thewire.in/business/adani-group-enron-larry-summers

With Adani having been praised to the skies so far for its massive growth, and all grumbles of getting too many government favours being dismissed as jealousy, slowly market experts are revealing their own positions. Mild concern and criticism, but if you remove the fear of political reprisal, who knows what they’re actually saying. Adani carries too much debt says this expert.

https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/company-stock/story/adani-group-overleveraged-carries-3x-as-much-debt-as-it-should-says-aswath-damodaran-371667-2023-02-28

There are signs that regulators are not responding to the red flags:

https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/adani-firms-addition-in-14-nse-indices-prompts-red-flags-for-investors/article66557216.ece

A why needs to be asked here.

And actually, this is what is missing.

Apart from the usual suspects, that is the media which has not completely capitulated to government pressures, the Adani story has not shaken us the way it should have. Compare the way the story has been covered to the Harshad Mehta scam of 1992. It was big news every day, the rise, the fervour, and the fall.

There was no 24 hours news TV in those days and no internet, so print was all we had. And the story was covered meticulously and dramatically.

(Rare plug: It is definitely worthwhile watching Scam 1992 on Sony Liv.)

So also the collapse of Enron, because of the India connection in both politics and business terms, 10 years later.

So also the 2008 global financial collapse.

But one cannot deny that a one-month relentless fall in the stocks of the most politically powerful company in India, which should have been daily headline news, has just lurked about in the business pages after a week of attention.

This includes all the government-sponsored drama about foreign attacks on India and all the rest of it.

Since 2014, we’ve been fed the glory of the “India story” regardless of market realities and self-inflicted blows like demonetisation, bad implementation of GST and various government policies which have not encouraged growth.

Has the “assault” on Adani by the Indian stock market opened up a few cans and are a few worms now struggling to get out?

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/adani-isnt-the-only-indian-tycoon-in-trouble-andy-mukherjee/articleshow/98262044.cms

We know how it is. All possible criticism will be veiled and variously garbed, to avoid creating too much of a splash and attracting unwanted attention.

That is the story of the Indian media today.

And sadly, as far as the general public is concerned, unless TV takes up the actual financial story, and as long as internet misinformation cells rule, no one will really be the wiser.

This storm will pass.

But the depression which caused it will not dissipate.

Ranjona Banerji is a senior journalist and commentator. She writes on MxMIndia on Tuesdays and Fridays. Her views here are personal.