Mullen Lintas wins creative duties for Hindware Sanitaryware

01 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Mullen Lintas Delhi wins creative duties for Hindware Sanitaryware and Tiles. The business was won after a keenly contested multi-agency pitch process. The account would be handled out of agency’s Gurgaon office.

Speaking of the win by the agency, Hari Krishnan, CEO – Mullen Lintas said: “Purchase decisions when it comes to Sanitaryware used to be led by functionality and value. However, that’s not the case any longer and it’s not seen as an extension of personal space and expression. This is where Hindware has made a difference with its innovations & design and our focus would be to consolidate the brand equity for Hindware based on these values & benefits. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to creating a new narrative in this category.”

Commenting on the association, haru Malhotra, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited added: “Hindware is known for Design Excellence, Innovation and Quality. Our products are backed by extensive consumer research and Insights. We have been evaluating different partners to further build the Hindware brand equity through sharp and relevant consumer insights and creative expressions. For us what stood out about Mullen Lintas was how the Strategy & Storytelling came together in perfect sync and of course the passion and enthusiasm the team brought to the table. We look forward to some stellar work being developed for the brand.”