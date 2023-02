Mavericks gets Ravpreet Ganesh as Chief Integration Officer

10 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

The Mavericks Communications, the marketing communications agency, has announced the appointment of Ravpreet Ganesh as its Chief Integration Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO of Mavericks, said, “We are very excited to have a highly experienced and dynamic leader like Ravpreet join the Mavericks mission. Ravpreet has extensive experience in brand communications, creative, digital, content, and influencer marketing. With Ravpreet on board, our clients will be able to deepen the integration of marketing services and, consequently, the impact on their brand reputation.”

Ganesh was associated with the Publicis Groupe for over 15 years.