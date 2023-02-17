Maggi connects with rural India in new campaign

17 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Maggi in its latest campaign celebrates the consumers who make Maggie noodles an iconic brand. It has cast real consumers from UP and Bihar in its campaign titled “Khao to Maggi Noodles Khao”.

The campaign will be rolled out across print, out-of-home and social media.

Talking about the campaign, Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestlé India, said: “Maggi is a brand truly loved by everyone across the country. Our consumers remain our true champions, and their love and trust have played a big role in the brand story. It is our privilege to give a voice to that love in this campaign which is truly a category-first initiative. Who better than them to be the face of our campaign which speaks to the years of quality, trust, and unmatched happiness that Maggi Noodles is known for.”