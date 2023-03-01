L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags mandate of JioMart

28 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

JioMart, a venture of Reliance Retail Limited, is being repositioned from an online grocery platform to a horizontal e-marketplace with extensions into dominant commerce categories such as Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, General Merchandising, Grocery and many more. And to manage this integrated creative mandate they have entrusted L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to lead the mantle.

As a vital partner, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will not only manage the full range of brand-building solutions and high-decibel tactical launches but will also lead their social media and content strategy through their digital arm Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said on the mandate:“Every single win matters but some are extraordinary, solely by virtue of the scale and the challenge involved. Reliance’s JioMart is as big as it gets, taking on a couple of established global giants in the Indian Market to redefine the hyper competitive ecommerce space is massive. We at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi are extremely proud to partner the most valuable Indian company in this journey. We understand the responsibility and the expectation and humbly look forward to living up to the faith and trust bestowed upon us by the amazing team at JioMart.”