Lego is Top #1, again

27 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Denmark’s Lego is the world’s most valuable toy brand for the ninth consecutive year, according to a new ranking fromleading independent brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance. This came as Lego saw a 24% year-on-year brand value increase to US$7.4 billion. Best known for its iconic Lego bricks, the toy production company’s brand value accounts for a quarter of the value of the whole ranking and is worth more than four times as much as the next most valuable brand.

US-based toy brands dominate the top 10, but Japanese brands still feature: Behind Lego, American toy brands dominated the top ten of the ranking, making up 7 out of 10. The country also accounted for 17 of 25 brands in the overall ranking, highlighting that the United States exerts significant clout in this culturally important sector.

Despite the large number of American brands, the second most valuable toy brand is Bandai Namco (brand value down 9% to US$1.6 billion) from Japan. It remains in second spot despite experiencing a 9% brand value decrease this year.

Magic: The Gathering (brand value up 123% to US$352.26 million) has built a huge global fanbase since its inception in 1993. However, it continues to invest in its future, building upon its strong live platforms to expand digital and online offerings.

In addition to calculating brand value, Brand Finance also determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance. Compliant with ISO 20671, Brand Finance’s assessment of stakeholder equity incorporates original market research data from over 150,000 respondents in 38 countries and across 31 sectors.

Ranked for the first time as a toy brand, Star Wars (brand value US$262 million) was the strongest brand with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88 out of 100 and corresponding AAA rating. The brand has benefited from a number of successful films and spin off series in recent years resulting in strong brand equity amongst consumers along with highly-regarded toys.

Marginally behind Star Wars as the second-strongest brand was Fisher-Price (brand value up 18% to US$879 million) and a Brand Strength Index of 88 and AAA brand rating. It was also the 3rd most valuable brand in the ranking and the most valuable American toy brand in the ranking.