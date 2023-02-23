Lee Cooper launches campaign with influencers

23 Feb,2023

By our Staff

Lee Copper in collaboration with top influencers launched a new campaign “Masters of Denims”. Conceptualized by Makani Creatives, this campaign aims to highlight Lee Cooper’s supremacy in the denim industry by showcasing interviews with celebrities and influencers in a candid chat about denims, fashion and everything in between.

Jayesh Sali, Head Of Marketing, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail said: “Being a global fashion brand with a British legacy, Lee Cooper wants to showcase its products to a broad audience, and what better way than to make use of the digital space where things are constantly evolving and good content is the key to driving numbers.”

Aejaz Khan, CEO, Makani Creatives added: “At Makani, we always strive to be ambitious with our campaigns, authentic with our execution, and audacious with our goals.”

Link and glimpse of the campaign below: https://www.instagram.com/p/CocFAEDIRi_/