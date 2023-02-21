Laqshya Media Group expands agency in UAE and Gulf

21 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Laqshya Media Group (LMG), a marketing communications group, strengthens its presence in the UAE and Gulf region with the expansion of its agency business and the appointment of Elie Hankash as Head of its Dubai office. This move marks a significant milestone in LMG’s growth and reinforces its commitment to providing its clients with services in the region.

Hankash has joined LMG as General Manager – UAE & Gulf and will be based at the Dubai office. He will report to Atul Shrivastava, Group CEO of Laqshya Media Group. He was previously Regional Buying Director at MCN Group for 15 years and has held senior positions at Leo Burnett, Y&R, McCann Erickson, and Memac Ogilvy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management from Memphis, TN, USA.

Said Atul Shrivastava: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Elie to the Laqshya Media Group family! His extensive background in related fields is a game changer as we grow our presence in the UAE and Gulf region. Our expertise and experience make us confident that clients will warmly receive our tech-focused and innovative approach to out-of-home media and partners alike.”