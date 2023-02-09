Kotak811 launches campaign

09 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited’s (“KMBL”/ “Kotak”) Kotak811, a semi-autonomous digital bank, announced the launch of its campaign that highlights Kotak811 as the digital bank that lets you do more with your time. The campaign #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao features new-age stand-up comedians, Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina.

Conceptualized and created by Schbang, this digital campaign comprises a set of 3 ad films, which will be seen across digital channels and OTT platforms. The campaign kicks off with an ad film that is a humorous take on doing more with time, as it shows time being put to better use by literally putting the protagonist Samay (Raina) to better use.

Said Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.: “The campaign #SamayKoSahiKamPeLagao aims to encourage consumers to do more with their time by banking with Kotak811. Kotak811 is making banking so easy and convenient with its digital banking solutions, that it leaves one with more time to do things they like. Kotak811 is positioned as a preferred mode of banking for those who feel traditional banking can take up a lot of their time.”

Akshay Gurnani, Co-Founder and CEO of Schbang, added: “Kotak811 wanted to highlight the convenience of digital banking. Understanding our audience, we knew collaborating with the popular duo – Tanmay Bhatt & Samay Raina would amplify our messaging and draw the right eyeballs. The campaign is overall aimed at showing how the ‘Samay’ you save by digitally banking with Kotak811 can be spent doing things that actually matter to you.”