Kareena features in Skinn perfumes digital film

17 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Skinn perfumes by Titan introduces its new floral fragrance for women – Skinn Noura. It is a range of floral fragrances that comes in two variants Noura Iris and Noura Floret. The campaign features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the digital film.

Commenting on the Noura launch, Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Accessories Division, Titan said: “Noura, Skinn allows women, no matter where they are, to recreate precious self-moments and bring floral memories alive. We intended to communicate the experience of Noura visually and this digital film very artistically conveys it. Just like Noura, it elevates your mood like a blooming flower. Hoping this refreshing take on fragrances will provide a captivating olfactive experience to all our women consumers.”