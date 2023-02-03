Kaizzen announces new leadership

03 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

In a bid to strengthen its leadership, Kaizzen, integrated communications agency, announces the elevation of Nikhil Pavithran as Group President and Prashant Subramanian as the Head – North India. The announcement comes as the first step towards accomplishing the vision of expanding the agency’s national and international footprint.

Earlier, Pavithran, based in Mumbai, was in-charge of operations in Western India while Subramanian handled the Delhi market for Kaizzen. Both will continue to work closely with Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen.

Announcing the new leadership, Vineet Handa said: “I am delighted to announce the elevation of Nikhil Pavithran and Prashant Subramanian as Group President and Head North India, respectively. Both have been instrumental in Kaizzen’s meteoric rise, and I know that they will do everything in their power to grow Kaizzen to greater heights. I wish Nikhil and Prashant the very best for their new roles.”