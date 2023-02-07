India Today-Business Today Budget Roundtable

06 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

India Today- Business Today is hosting a Budget roundtable today.

It will feature Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with other senior Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and highways, Piyush Goyal Minster of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology. They will present their views on the discussion The Effective Model for Growth in Times of Global Recession.

BT Editors Sourav Majumdar, Siddharth Zarabi, Udayan Mukherjee, Aabha Bakaya and News Director of India Today and Aaj Tak and the Executive Director of Business Today, Rahul Kanwal will conduct the sessions.