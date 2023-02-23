IIFL Finance launches campaign

22 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Retail-focussed non-banking financial company IIFL Finance has launched ‘Sapna Aapka Loan Hamara Campaign’ with Tamannaah Bhatia as part of its pan-India marketing outreach. IIFL aims to reach 350 million+ consumers with it offerings over the next six months through the campaign and improve its leadership position in gold loan, home loan, business loan and microfinance loan segments.

The marketing film, directed by filmmaker Himashu Tiwari, is running across TV, digital, cinema, Radio and print media among others. It is aimed at unbanked and underbanked segment of customers with growing credit needs.

Commenting on the brand film launch, Manav Verma, Chief Marketing Officer at IIFL said: “We believe in the power of small entrepreneurs in running Indian economy. All they need is credit at the right time, which IIFL Finance understands the best. ‘Seedhi Baat’ or ‘straight talk’ is the underlying theme of all our business dealings and brand philosophy.”

