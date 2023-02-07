FoxyMoron appoints Vivek Das as CEO

07 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Zoo Media Network’s flagship creative and digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Vivek Das as its CEO. His role will be to build an inclusive and world class digital team capable of delivering outcomes focused digital solutions to clients. He will report to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, founding partners of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

Said Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder of Zoo Media & FoxyMoron: “Having known Vivek professionally for a long time we’re delighted to finally have him amongst us. While his professional credentials speak for themselves, what drove us to him was the alignment of vision and values. Our vision of building a data obsessed and customer experience focussed agency will come to the fore under his leadership. His ability to build process focused, high performing teams makes me excited for the future of FoxyMoron.”