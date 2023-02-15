Federal Bank launches new brand campaign

15 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Federal Bank launches a new brand campaign. The campaign Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi brings alive the Bank’s work ethic – Digital at the Fore, Human at the Core.

The campaign is inspired by real life events and that is transposed on to the communication. The ad has been launched in seven languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam to ensure reach across the country.

M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank said, “Businesses across the globe need the digital chutzpah, or customer experience as it is known. However, increasingly, efficiency in technology needs to be reinforced by go to people, whom you can reach out to at all points in time. The core idea of Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi TM comes from our secret sauce which includes Commitment, Agility, Relationship orientation, Ethics and Sustainability. It is imperative that we need to be ‘Digital At The Fore, Human At The Core’. This campaign is representative of how we conduct ourselves as a team. We have unified our physical and digital spaces with this approach.”