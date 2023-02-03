Ex- McCann Sharon Varghese joins Famous Innovations

By Our Staff

Famous Innovations has announced the appointment of Sharon Varghese as the Head of Business, Bengaluru. Varghese joins the company holding 18 years of experience in the fields of advertising and public relations. Prior to this, Varghese worked at McCann Worldgroup for 5 years as Group Business Director, handling clients like Britannia, Flipkart, Qualcomm, and several others.

Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovations said: “Sharon’s diverse and unique background means that she brings a very unique perspective and balance of business, brand and creative thinking. While her fundamentals of marketing are strong, she’s also ahead of our constantly changing industry and is keenly interested in driving that change, for our agency and our brands. We’re excited about this next chapter for Famous Bangalore.”