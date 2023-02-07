Edelweiss General Insurance is now Zuno General Insurance

07 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Edelweiss General Insurance has announced its new identity as Zuno General Insurance Limited (Zuno GI). Zuno GI is a new age digital insurer with an aspiration to reimagine and redefine Insurance to make it easy, friendly, and transparent. It is built on the premise that any kind of general insurance should be simple, easy, and straightforward.

Along with the new identity, the company has launched a consumer study titled ‘Usage Based Insurance: Decoding Awareness, Perception and Behaviour’. The study was done to understand Millennial and GenZ’s awareness, understanding and consideration for UBI. Zuno General Insurance has been in the fore fronting the concept of usage-based insurance (UBI) in India for almost three years now.

Speaking at the launch, Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance, said: “Zuno GI is all about reimagining Insurance to make it easy, transparent, and friendly using three pillars of customer experience, innovation, and digital delivery platforms. We will always listen to our customers and offer them smart, simple solutions in the most convenient and hassle-free way. We put this aim to action with the UBI report where we sought to assess the understanding and perception of UBI among young, mobile savvy Indian customers. The findings have been extremely insightful and has validated our conviction about the potential of UBI in India, encouraging us to continue investing in this category that we pioneered in 2020.”