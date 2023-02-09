DRiefcase health record app releases film campaign

09 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

DRiefcase, integrated personal health record (PHR) app under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) that helps users to digitally manage their health records, has launched a new campaign, #ReportKoReportKaro. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of digitizing medical records for easy access and management.

To support the campaign, DRiefcase released its ad film showcasing actor Rajendra Chawla to spread the message about the importance of organising health records.

Said Harsh Parikh, Co-founder of DRiefcase: “Over a lifetime, an average patient generates a significant quantum of health records, but the information stored therein is often difficult to access for patients when they need it. Even today when everything is going digital, we see some people maintaining medical record files that are not just difficult to store but also time consuming for the doctor to go through each and every report.”