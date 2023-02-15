DBS Bank premiers third season of Sparks web series

15 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

DBS Bank premiers the third season of Sparks, its award-winning web series.

In this latest season of Sparks, the bank shows us what it is like to work at the World’s Best Digital Bank and offers a special preview of what is ‘Behind the Spark’ through behind-the-scenes content on their social media handles. Moreover, the web series showcases how DBS is a different kind of bank that embodies the agility of a startup – encouraging innovation and collaboration internally to develop best-in-class solutions and a fulfilling banking experience for its customers.

Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director – Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India, said: “The new Sparks episodes showcase how the synergy of both technology and sustainability enabled us to create an impact beyond banking and resulted in greater social good. While in previous seasons, we have highlighted how DBS works with customers and social enterprises, this time, we chose to focus on our employees, the reason behind the bank’s success. We are confident these compelling stories will ignite meaningful conversations with our audiences and motivate them to find their spark.”