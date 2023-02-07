Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Without context to anything, what does it say about journalists if they turn a blind eye to inefficiencies that are finally spotted by international researchers?

07 Feb,2023

The question is self-explanatory, so let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 7 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. Without context to anything, what does it say about journalists if they turn a blind eye to inefficiencies that are finally spotted by international researchers?

A. It’s not a fair comparison as you are comparing apple with oranges. The two sets of professionals have different skillsets. Journalists break so many unique stories, daily, which are never covered by international agencies. Besides, international researchers have wider access to global data lakes, including other imponderables as consideration sets (I have no visibility to that and hence for me it’s not fair to comment on a subject that is foreign to me). So the expertise of the two groups, as mentioned in your question, are unique in their respective space.