Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Three days on, are you bullish about the Union Budget 2023-24?

03 Feb,2023

It’s not an easy question to answer, but what we were seeking was for sentiments. So, without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 3 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Three days on, are you bullish about the Union Budget 2023-24?

A. Though it is too early to predict deterministically the efficacy of all commitments made in the Budget, I am still optimistic about the positive direction for the economy, under the current circumstances prevailing at the global and domestic levels.

If one starts ticking all the key boxes that are required to give a booster shot to the economy, they are there, subject to proper execution of all commitments. I don’t want to play the role of a professional economist, but with my limited understanding, this Budget will boost both consuming sentiments in the country and would generate a multiplier effect on various key sectors, directly or indirectly. Now, if we falter on execution, then no amount of optimism would make the wishlist happen.