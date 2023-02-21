Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The government is set to auction FM radio stations and get more Tier 2 and 3 stations on board. Should our big media companies be excited?

21 Feb,2023

Is radio a profitable media to be in? Read what Dr Bhaskar Das has to say in the February 21 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. The government is set to auction FM radio stations and get more Tier 2 and 3 stations on board. Should the big media companies be excited?

A. I guess so, provided the to-be-auctioned stations allow for niche genres to be introduced. This would provide marketers and advertising agencies to plan for not only different geographical market but also for psychographic market in the form of tastes and preferences of the target audience.

Radio, as a reminder medium and for penetrating local markets in Tier-3/4 markets , would provide an opportunity to advertisers (both local and national advertisers) to further expand their addressable market. Good for consumers also. So, there are enough reasons to be excited for all stakeholders.