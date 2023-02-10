Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Valentine’s Day next week. Talk to us about your romance with the media ecosystem… after four decades in it?

10 Feb,2023

A soft Friday question, but given the nature of the question, a profound answer. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 10 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s Valentine’s Day next week. Talk to us about your romance with the media ecosystem… after four decades in it?

A. While I started my journey in media space four decades back, the attractiveness of the sector hasn’t gone down even a tad bit. In fact it is only increasing. The reasons are many. Some of the prominent ones are:

1) tremendous learning opportunities due to continuous evolving mediascape, in terms of media formats, accelerated technological innovation and consumption behaviour. I am fortunate enough to get exposed to most of the formats including the unfolding Web 3.0 ecosystem. The ability to migrate from a single media format to a platform agnostic environment has resulted in significant learning on-the-go to remain relevant,

2) improved understanding of consumer behaviour, specially of multiple age cohorts and their uniqueness,

3) the whole gamut of continuously changing media planning and buying process, and

4) ability to innovate on multiple monetisation routes

I am sure you have internalised the reasons of my continuing romance with the media sector.