Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s the Ad Club’s Quiz show tomorrow. A question you would like to ask our readers?

02 Feb,2023

We asked for a walloping (albeit a gentle one!) on this one. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 2 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s the Ad Club’s Quiz show tomorrow. A question you would like to ask our readers?

A. In the age of Google-empowered omniscience or ChatGPT’s ability to pass a law exam or writing a poetry or in one word anything under the sun, do quiz-based shows have a market? Or perhaps they do… there’s nothing to beat the energy of a Derek O’Brien Live, right?