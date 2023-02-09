Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Dentsu reports that digital media is expected to overtake the ad spends share of television in 2023. Are you surprised?

Could’ve been a straightforward question, but we twisted it a bit to provoke our Wizard with Words. Let’s dive in directly to read Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 9 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Dentsu reports that digital media is expected to overtake the ad spends share of television in 2023. Are you surprised?

A. I am not surprised at all. In fact, if I recall right, in an annual report of EY last year, Digital share in media spend was # 1. It was inevitable as Performance Metrics became a dominant logic for media investment. Digital media is way ahead in this space. With strong headwinds affecting most businesses, post Covid, the emphasis on investment measurements gained currency to optimise marketing spends.