Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Are the forecasts by GroupM and Madison in line with your own estimates of what the media economy will be this year? (PS: estimates or guesstimates?)

20 Feb,2023

Get set for a week of slight profound questions. And equally profound responses. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the February 20 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Are the forecasts by GroupM and Madison in line with your own estimates of what the media economy will be this year? (PS: estimates or guesstimates?)

A. It is very difficult to do an armchair guesstimate about the media economy. Both the estimates have followed research methodologies that are robust enough to predict a direction that would provide impetus to media companies and advertisers to plan their media planning and buying activities accordingly. One needn’t focus on the divergence of their percentage growth/degrowth projections, but on the optimism evinced in India growth story through these reports when other nations are reeling under stagflation or declining growth trends. I am in convergence with the directions of these research reports, unless some force majeure queers the pitch of the Great India Story.