Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Almost three quarters of marketers in the UK are aged under 45, a study finds. Assuming it’s the same for India, do you think that’s a good thing. Or bad?

Q. Almost three quarters of marketers in the UK are aged under 45, a study finds. Assuming it’s the same for India, do you think that’s a good thing. Or bad?

A. I have never been impressed by an average data without knowing the sample size and the sampling method. One gets a confirmation bias. I am sure you have done your own research. Yet…

However, if I answer the question as it is, I don’t see any good or bad trend in it. Business sagacity, acumen etc are not a function of one’s age. Youth or young mindset are reflected in the attitude and adaptability of an individual towards an external environment. There are unicorn organisations where the owner may be below 30 years. Mabappe is good (23-year-old). But so is Messi (36-year-old). Both are great players inspite of belonging to different age cohorts. The moral of my POV is that one can’t arrive at a generic conclusion on the basis of some research findings. This ignores individual ingenuities to make an impact.