Today's Top Stories
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Over a year, P&G’s USA-based fabric care brands saved roughly $65 million in adspends by bringing media planning & buying inhouse, it’s CFO said. Should our media agency captains be sweating?
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is back with another campaign
- Crayons Advertising to launch Initial Public Offering (IPO)
- ABP to unveil second edition of ‘Ideas of India’ Summit
- Shruti Pushkarna: Amrit Udyan: A common name ensures no access to the common (wo)man
- The identity of languages!
- Lee Cooper launches campaign with influencers
Videos