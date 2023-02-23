Crayons Advertising to launch Initial Public Offering (IPO)

23 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Crayons Advertising Limited agency is planning to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for the IPO. Upon listing, Crayons will be one of the first major homegrown advertising agency to go public.

Said Kunal Lalani, Founder & Managing Director, Crayons Advertising: “In the past few years, we have consistently invested in our capabilities – comprising of people, processes, partners and performance. Today, we are aiming for an orbital shift, given our integrated proposition, the strong economic tailwinds for the advertising sector and sustained mandate flow in our digital and events verticals. We are raising funds to build further our digital capabilities, which will enable us to not only cater to the brands in Bharat, but also offer our new-age tech-led solutions to the world going forward.”