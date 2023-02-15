Coffeee.io appoints Hitesh Sachdeva as Head of Growth & Marketing

15 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Gurugram-based Coffeee.io, a tech recruitment startup, appoints Hitesh Sachdeva as Head of Growth & Marketing. He will be spearheading brand and performance marketing, communications & growth functions for the brand.

Said Amit Veer, Founder & CEO of Coffeee.io: “I am positive that Hitesh will be instrumental in taking the brand to greater heights. He will bring to the table an intuitive awareness of customer behavior by applying his expertise and knowledge of growing tech start-ups pioneering disruptive innovation.”