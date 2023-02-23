Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is back with another campaign

23 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is back with its new campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’ with continued efforts to increase no-and low-calorie beverage options. The brand has associated with Tiger Shroff to further aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola India said: “We are excited to offer Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, our best offering yet that is closest to the original taste of Coca-Cola with no calories. We want to offer choice so consumers can enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola without the sugar. For many people, it’s surprising to hear that a zero sugar variant of Coke actually exists, that tastes like the real thing! Well, you will have to try it yourself to find out.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India added: “When we told people, it’s zero sugar but has the same great original taste, the reaction we got was, “Really?”. So, we built the whole idea for Coke Zero on this great surprise. It was super fun to collaborate with Tiger to bring this fun idea to life. We will see way more things on this idea in the near future, so stay glued to the great taste, literally.”

Campaign link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTFsWPTwddo