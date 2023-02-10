Cheil launches campaign for MG Hector

10 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Cheil India has a new campaign for MG Motor India.

Said Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, MG Motor India: “At MG, we always believe in driving ahead of the curve by bringing exciting experiences to our customers every time. When we first launched the Hector, we aimed to transform the relationship between the driver and the vehicle by introducing India’s First Internet Car. Now, the Next-Gen Hector takes another leap in this direction. Raising the game with a bold new look, infotainment experiences, technological advances that includes ADAS Level 2 capabilities that make driving even more pleasurable and indulgent, thereby more ‘pampering’.”

Added Sean Joseph Colaco, Executive Creative Director at Cheil India: “The Next-Gen MG Hector is now more ‘Human’ than ever! With a new look and brand new technology that indulges, pampers and spoils you. Through the playful antics of our two characters, a butler and his young employer, we demonstrate exactly how much the Next-Gen Hector caters to your every whim and fancy. Shot in and around London, this slice of British aristocratic life, seemed like the perfect setting to demonstrate the ‘royal treatment’ the Next-Gen Hector gives you.”