Candere by Kalyan Jewellers rolls out campaign for Women’s Day

28 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has launched their Women’s Day campaign- a digital initiative, #EkZindagiKhudKeNaam.

The digital campaign showcases women from various walks of life, catering to different professional demands. However, Candere, as a contemporary lifestyle brand, takes pride in celebrating these women from all corners and acknowledging their diverseness & individual achievements.

Sharing the thought behind the campaign, Rupesh Jain, Founder and CEO, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, said: “We are delighted to present our unique Women’s Day campaign that encourages women to celebrate their identity by taking a break from the usual days. With #EkZindagiKhudKeNaam, we aim to establish an emotional connection with the audience, trying to value their choices and preferences.”

Added Trupti Morone, Head-Branding, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers: “The campaign is a reminder to women that they are enough and do not need any external validation. The highlight from the campaign “ Tujh se behtar tujhe kaun jaanta hai” further reinforces that no one knows you better than yourself urging them to prioritize their likes and dislikes.”