CAM welcomes Aarushi Jain as Partner

17 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Aarushi Jain has joined Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) as a Partner in its Technology-Media-Telecom (TMT) Practice, as Head of Media-Education-Gaming. She will be based in Mumbai.

Jain has over 14 years of experience in advising Media, Technology, Education, Gaming and New Tech clients, both domestic and international, on legal, regulatory and commercial issues. She is a graduate from ILS Law College, Pune in 2009. She was awarded “Young Lawyer of the Year (Law Firm)” in 2022 by the Asian Legal Business Law Awards and has also received appreciation for her work over the years in legal directories such as RSG, Asia Law and Legal500.

Welcoming her on board, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, said: “The Firm has assisted many domestic and international technology, media, and telecom companies through their business lifecycle, from conception to design, implementation and through periods of regulatory evolution. With her knowledge, depth and experience she will be a great addition to the firm’s industry-leading TMT practice. I am delighted to welcome Aarushi into the partnership.”