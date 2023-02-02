Cadbury 5 Star launches Mush Detector for V-Day campaign

02 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Cadbury 5Star from Mondelez India has rolled out a campaign for this Valentine’s Day. As part of this year’s #DoNothing proposition, the brand has introduced a Mush Detector Web App that detects high mush zones thus, helping free birds ‘Do Nothing in peace.

Speaking on the campaign, Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Speaking directly to the nation’s youth, Cadbury 5Star with the perfect balance of quirk and wit has consistently conveyed relatable stories. Creating yet another engaging narrative for Gen Z, our latest edition of Valentine’s Day campaign stands for all those who do not celebrate Valentine’s Day and will help them steer clear of any mush, anywhere. With a resounding response to last year’s Valentine’s Day campaign, we are confident that this year’s efforts will resonate equally well with our consumers.”

Sukesh Kumar Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India added: ‘Valentine’s Day has become an annual event for Cadbury 5 Star to leverage and land its ‘Do Nothing’ counterculture attitude. This year we have conceived and built a zany, dynamic webapp, the 5 Star Mush Detector – which helps people detect and avoid mush around them with a real-time map using various data points like nearby florists, gift shops, movie theatres, restaurants, etc. What makes it even more irreverent, is that the data is also triangulated with chocolate sales to deduce mush. The more lovey-dovey an area, the redder it appears on the map. The app also assists users find mush-free spots, where they can escape to ‘Do nothing’. To make it further engaging, friendly folks can help us in populating the real-time map during Valentine’s week, by reporting mushy places to avoid. It was a super-fun experience creating this unimaginably, sophisticated piece of work to take ahead 5 Star’s message for Valentine’s Day – ‘Escape the mush and Do Nothing in peace.”

Shekhar Banerjee- Chief Client Officer and Office Head- West, Wavemaker India further added, “Continuing with our legacy of being a counter-culture brand, we are protecting the single souls from all the mush during Valentine’s Day with the mush detector app. This campaign has been mounted on the back of exclusive partnerships with brands like Frozen Bottle, Keventers, and Smaaash to create mush-free zones for singles to hang around while escaping the mush! In collaboration with popular faces that celebrate ‘singlehood’, we had a very unique use of hyperlocal targeting, we are alerting singles about the mushy areas to avoid, warning them to escape these zones through the mush detector app.”