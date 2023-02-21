Buffalo Soldiers appoints Rohit Prakash as Lead Creative Officer

21 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Buffalo Soldiers advertising agency has appointed Rohit Prakash as its new Lead Creative Officer. He will take responsibility for Buffalo Soldiers’ creative teams across Delhi-NCR & Mumbai, working with clients such as Parker, Tim Hortons, udaan, Tech Mahindra, Whistling Woods International etc. he will report to Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO.

Said Chakrabarti: “I am super excited and kicked that Rohit is joining our team. He’s an exceptional creative mind with a track record of delivering transformative work. To top it all, he is a compassionate leader with a truly global view and that fits into the ethos of Buffalo Soldiers. With our recent rapid growth and influx of new talent, Rohit’s passion for nurturing creative cultures makes him the perfect creative leader for us.”

Sujay Chakraborty, Co-Founder & COO of Buffalo Soldiers added: “The agency is at an exciting point in its transformation journey and finding strategists that fit our transformed purpose is a challenging one. A robust understanding of brands, of levers of brand growth, of consumer journeys and modern marketing. With a pulse on popular and emerging culture. And above all, they need to be interesting people. Not an easy mix to find, you would agree! Rohit fits the bill perfectly.”