BrandMusiq study on sonic branding

10 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

A study on ‘Melodic Scales, Ragas and their impact on Emotions and Brands’ jointly done by BrandMusiq and Northern Illinois University has been selected as a paper to be presented at the AMA Academic Conference at Nashville.

Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq and Professor Vijaykumar Krishnan, Chair Department of Marketing, Northern Illinois University will present the paper on February 11 at Nashville, USA.

Said Raja: ‘Very excited to present our paper at the AMA in Nashville together with Prof. Krishnan. The study will go a long way in establishing the connection between specific musical or stimuli and its impact on human emotions. It will provide tremendous value to brands when applied in the context of sonic branding.’

Added Prof Krishnan: ‘We have some really exciting research results relating specific scales/ragas to specific constellations of emotions – always intuitive to me as a musician. I am thrilled that we now have scientific and objective evidence in support of these claims. It’s been a wonderful association working with BrandMusiq. Looking forward to co-presenting the findings at the conference with Rajeev.’