BBH India appoints Ashutosh Jaiswal as VP, Strat Planning

17 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe India agency BBH India appoints Ashutosh Jaiswal as Vice-President (VP) of Strategic Planning. In response to the exponential growth and evolving requirements of existing clients, along with several significant new business wins, BBH is continuing to expand its strategic capabilities. Jaiswal will report to BBH India’s Chief Strategy Officer & MD, Sanjay Sharma.

Jaiswal will continue to elevate brand strategy at the agency through a keen understanding of consumer needs leading to a more robust brand architecture for BBH’s existing clients and driving growth through new business.

Sanjay Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, and MD, BBH India, said: “We at BBH have been providing high-impact solutions to our clients across the entire marketing funnel. Ashutosh Jaiswal along with a deep understanding of consumers and culture also brings expertise in analytics and platforms, which is of great importance in providing new-age marketing and communications solutions. I see him making a great impact on our work.”