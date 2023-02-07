Ayatiworks bags digital mandate for Mantovanibenne

07 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Ayatiworks, a Chennai-based digital marketing agency has recently won the digital marketing mandate for Mantovanibenne, or the MBI brand, that manufactures heavy machinery and equipment for the building, recycling, demolition and earth-moving industries based in Italy.

Ayatiworks will work on enhancing the overall brand presence of MBI Group across the web and social media channels. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for creative content creation and data-led social media campaigns.

Said Upendran Narendran founder of AyatiWorks: “This year, we’re all prepared to implement, disrupt, and drive campaigns for the brand to help it soar to new heights. We want to assist them in developing greater success stories and stronger connections with their audience through our holistic approach. We are confident of leveraging best-in-class strategies to make MBI stay ahead in a highly competitive market. We would follow the approach of generating impactful conversations for the brand and take their presence to the next level.”

Talking about the association, Jacopo Mantovani, Sales and marketing head of MBI added: “We are delighted to have Ayatiworks onboard. We will have a long association with the agency that led our digital presence across the channels. We are certain that the agency is aligned with the brand’s vision and we look forward to exciting things that the agency brings to the table.”