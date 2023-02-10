Aster DM Healthcare appoints Rahul Kadavakolu as Group CMO

10 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has announced the appointment of Rahul Kadavakolu as Group Chief Marketing Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare: “We are delighted to welcome Rahul to lead the Brand, Marketing and Business development function for the Group. We are sure that with his international expertise and domain knowledge, he will play an essential role in Aster’s journey ahead. With his appointment as the Group Chief Marketing Officer, we are excited to embark on the next chapter of the evolution of the brand.”

Talking about his new stint, Kadavakolu said: “Aster is a transformational leader in the healthcare industry. Health and Wellness has now become a top priority and center forward in everyone’s life. I’m thrilled to be joining an amazing leadership team and contributing to the organization’s strategic goals and community.”