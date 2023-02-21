Annalect India opens new office in Mumbai

21 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Annalect India, an Omnicom Media Group company, announces the launch of its new office in Mumbai. This is to further its commitment to building new capabilities.

Zaid Al Rashid, Executive Vice President, Global Digital Operations at Omnicom Group said: “Omnicom Group is committed to investing and growing our global delivery capabilities. India is a country where we will continue to expand our services in the near future. The opening of our new experiential hub in Mumbai is an example of that.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Annalect India added: “I’m extremely delighted to have launched our new office in Mumbai. The Global leaders and I have always been certain: to keep expanding our footprint across India and synergize the gamut of talent within our network. The Mumbai office will further support us in delivering timely and actionable insights to Omnicom agencies and clients through globally integrated processes, powered by best-in-class tools and technology. We continue to evolve and envision becoming an employer of choice for aspiring professionals.”