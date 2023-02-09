Amazon Fire TV tables annual edition of Streaming Trends Report 2022

09 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Amazon Fire TV tables its annual edition of Streaming Trends Report. It captures aggregated insights on how Indian viewers consumed content on their Fire TV devices in 2022. Regional content gained preference in the last year; Fire TV users enjoyed content in more than 12 languages with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali topping the list.

Said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India: “2022 saw some of the biggest moments in the history of global sports, and we delivered those exhilarating moments to millions of Fire TV customers with multiple OTT streaming services. From sports, movies, infotainment, music, to soap operas, it’s great to see customers enjoy voice-search and binge-watch content in multiple languages on their Fire TV devices. These insights inspire us to keep innovating Fire TV for a faster, seamless, personalised and immersive viewing experience.”

Other highlights of the Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report:

Indians placed six search queries every second through Alexa on Fire TV

:: Indians gravitated towards adding more laughter to their life last year by choosing Comedy as the most streamed genre of content. Horror and Cartoons were the other two most-searched genres

:: There is no other love like the love for movies. In 2022, Pushpa: The Rise was the most searched movie on Fire TV, followed by Brahmāstra and The Kashmir Files

:: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt continued to rule the hearts of millions of movie-buffs –taking the first three spots in the list of most searched actors through Alexa on Fire TV

:: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma made it to the top of the search list on Fire TV for the second year in a row, followed by Anupamaa and Indian Idol

:: Motu Patlu, Peppa Pig, and Doraemon were the most searched kid’s content

India loves streaming free content

:: Online content explosion led to a 44% increase in viewership of free content platforms

:: YouTube, Mini TV and MX Player were the most streamed free content platforms

Record breaking viewership on Fire TV

:: October witnessed maximum video streaming during the year credits to the T20 World Cup, and new content releases around movies and web series including Ram Setu, Doctor G, Mismatched Season – 2, The Rings of Power – Season Finale, Four More Shots Please! – Season 3, Maja Ma, The Peripheral, Jurassic World Dominium, The White Lotus, among others

:: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on 23rd October’22 recorded the highest viewership on a single day

:: FIFA World Cup led to a 10X increase in JioCinema streaming on Fire TV

More Indians are now streaming via Fire TV

:: Increased streaming needs and convenience with Fire TV has contributed to 10% increase in the number of Fire TV devices sold across India

:: Fire TV devices were purchased by customers in more than 90% PIN codes

*The above information is based on aggregated data of content streamed and searched on Fire TV in India from January– December 2022.