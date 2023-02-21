AFAA launches a pan-Asian award

21 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) launches a pan-Asian award called Changemakers for Good.

The Award has four categories:

1) Advertising – for messaging that has been transformational in the public space.

2) Government – which is for a similar messaging but from the Government or an arm of the Government.

3) Industry Leader – for a leader in the communications industry who has consistently led societal change in the last few years.

4) Innovation – where technology or a radically different approach has made a difference in the lives of people.

Said a communiqué – The period for the advertising messages would be the calendar year 2022. This is our pan Asian effort as a responsible industry association to highlight how communication has been used as a force for good. We believe this will position our industry in the right way, excite the younger generation to come and be a part of our industry and focus on some aspects of our industry that are unique to us. The awards will be judged in a two-tiered manner. National and then Pan Asian. The final winners will be felicitated at the prestigious AdAsia Seoul Korea in October ’23.” Detailed nominations with all relevant attachments can be submitted at afaahq@gmail.com along with contact details. Nomination deadline is March 15, 2023. For further details please visit afaaglobal.org.

Srinivasan Swamy Chairman AFAA said: “We held a lot of discussions across Asia and came to the conclusion that in a world that is seeking out good in every single aspect of life, and even willing to pay a premium where they see something good, the time was ripe to salute what we call Changemakers for Good. This is a very simple set of four awards. And since we believe that the communication, or acts by these wonderful people is really priceless, we decided there would be no entry fee.”