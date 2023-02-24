Acko Tech appoints journalist Siddharth Vinayak Patankar as CCO

24 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Acko Tech announced the appointment of journalist and anchor Siddharth Vinayak Patankar as its Editor-in-Chief and Chief Creative Officer.

As Chief Creative Officer, Patankar will lead Acko Tech’s newly created content division and create an end-to-end content platform for the wider audience. He will be responsible for the overall content strategy to build brand love to connect with the audience through engaging and educative content. The new content division’s first play will be in the automobile and technology spaces, where Siddharth will also be Editor-in-Chief.

Said Varun Dua, Founder of ACKO: “We are thrilled to have Siddharth join our team. His extensive background in crafting strategic content platforms, in-depth understanding of the auto industry, and comprehension of consumer behavior and expectations make him a valuable asset to our team. With Siddharth’s leadership, we are confident in our ability to develop a robust content strategy that will enable us to create engaging and educational content across various platforms and formats.”