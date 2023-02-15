Acko General Insurance unveils new marketing campaign

15 Feb,2023

By Our Staff

Acko General Insurance unveils its new marketing campaign.

Starting with Mumbai, the hyperlocal campaign salutes the positive changes that the city has seen over the years and highlights that “Welcome Change” is at the heart of everything they do. Changes like zero commission pricing and stress-free claims provided with zero paperwork are loved and welcomed by customers. In addition, the company firmly believes in constantly redefining the way people think of and experience complex financial decisions like insurance through technology.

Giving a deeper insight into the Campaign, Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President – Marketing, ACKO, said, “Empathy towards customers and the recognition that they deserve better than the traditional approach to insurance is at the core of everything we do. This empathy is reflected in our innovative way of thinking and doing things. Mumbai, the city where ACKO was born, is our first market where we are bringing this philosophy to life through our campaign by showcasing all the positive changes that the city has witnessed.”