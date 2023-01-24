Zee TV partners with Sneha Foundation

By Our Staff

Zee TV has partnered with the Society for Nutrition, Education & Health Action (SNEHA) to launch the ‘Nutrition Campaign in Bhiwandi, Thane. The campaign is supported by TV actress Aishwarya Khare popularly known by lead role ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

This initiative aims to create awareness about the importance of nutrition and with an aim to improve the nutritional status of women and children in Bhiwandi.

Aishwarya Khare said, “I am extremely happy and proud that I got this opportunity from Zee TV and SNEHA to be a part of this noble initiative. I have always wanted to be a part of a cause that helps children and women, and I am glad it has all come together so beautifully via this endeavour. I believe that nutrition is very important in everyone’s life; unless and until you are fit from the inside, you will not be able to live a healthy lifestyle. Eating healthy is one of the most important things one should follow. Zee TV has always been getting me to be a part of such campaigns which enable me to help others, much in sync with my character Lakshmi’s mantra in life of doing good deeds that bring a smile to peoples’ faces and I can never thank the channel enough for that.”