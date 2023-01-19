Wunderman Thompson South Asia appoints Harsh Shah

19 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Harsh Shah has been appointed as Chief Digital Officer at Wunderman Thompson South Asia. In his new role, he will be responsible for accelerating the digital transformation of the Wunderman Thompson Group, and working with all of its agencies across Creative, Communication, Tech, Health and Commerce to deliver an integrated solution to all clients across the Group.

Based out of Mumbai, Shah will report directly to Shams Jasani, Chief Executive Officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia.

Commenting on Shah’s appointment, Shams Jasani said: “We are Delighted to welcome Harsh to the Wunderman Thompson Family. He brings in a wealth of experience across Digital, Technology and Commerce. Our work at Wunderman Thompson harnesses the power of creative, technology, and Commerce to drive unprecedented growth for some of the world’s biggest brands. We are glad to have Harsh onboard at a critical juncture when we are keenly looking at offering end-to-end capabilities to our clients at scale.”