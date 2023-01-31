WT Kolkata creates new film for casual wear brand ONN

By Our Staff

ONN, a casual wear brand from Lux Industries Limited, has launched its new campaign for polos & tees, created by Wunderman Thompson Kolkata. This is the second time in three years that WT Kolkata has conceptualised a campaign for ONN, driven by a couple of TVCs and supported by OOH.

The campaign reinforces the brand’s positioning of complete comfort. Shot in Bucharest, Romania, the international location and cast lend a global angle to the brand and add to its aspiration quotient.

Commenting on the campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries Ltd., said: “We always wanted to project the brand as youthful and footloose. We know that to enter the consideration set of our target audience and be preferred by them over other brands in this segment, we had to strike the right balance between premium imagery and easy accessibility. We have kept the brand aspirational and the pricing within reach. The primary objective was to get noticed again after a gap of three years. Which is why, we went ahead with advertising themes, locations and cast which have the potential to grab eyeballs.”

Added Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata: “The biggest challenge was to tell an interesting story with a twist in 20 seconds. That’s why we thought of scripts with minimum or zero dialogue which would establish the product positioning without impeding the pace of the storyline. Similar to our previous films for ONN, international settings and actors have been used to amplify the aspiration levels.”