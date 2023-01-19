Wavemaker India releases Spotlight 23 Report

18 Jan,2023

By Our Staff

Wavemaker India, global media agency, launches Spotlight 23, a report that puts spotlight on top 23 strategic focus areas in digital and emerging technology for the year 2023. These focus areas include big tech, e-commerce, AI, cloud computing, Web3, digital payments, and some potential disruptive technologies which may impact the industry and business, at large.

In this inaugural edition, the report shares concise point of views and observations for the coming year backed by intense knowledge and years of experience in the digital arena. Spotlight 23 is curated by the team of digital experts at Wavemaker India.

Speaking on the launch of this report, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said: “We’ve always had a strong focus on innovation and creativity, and this report proves that we’re leading the way when it comes to helping our clients navigate the changes. We’re so excited to present the inaugural edition of this enriching report and I hope you find it useful as you steer through this new era of digital transformation!”

Added Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Wavemaker India: “The world around us is evolving at a much faster pace than anyone of us imagined. It is, therefore, imperative for us to adapt to these changes. Spotlight 23 is an attempt by our team to chart out potential disruptive technologies that may show some advancement in 2023 and how they will have an implication on the businesses.”